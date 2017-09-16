Kezia Dugdale wins politician of the year at LGBT awards

She attended the Icon Awards in Edinburgh with her parner, SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth.

Kezia Dugdale: Stepped down as Labour leader this month. PA

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has been named politician of the year at an awards ceremony celebrating Scotland's LGBT community.

The Lothian MSP attended the Icon Awards in Glasgow with her partner, SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth, in what is believed to be their first public appearance together.

Dugdale's friend, the late motor neurone disease campaigner Gordon Aikman, won the Icon Award at the event on Friday, which was accepted by his partner Joe Pike.

Meanwhile, STV weather presenter Sean Batty won the runner-up award for media coverage of the year.

"It was a real honour to win the runner up award as I celebrate my 10th year working at STV," he said.

"I do hope that in my time with the channel I've encouraged others to dream big and aim for their pot of gold at the other end of the rainbow."

