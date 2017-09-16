Scottish Labour MSPs competing to become next leader

Anas Sarwar and Richard Leonard both hope to replace former leader Kezia Dugdale.

Leadership battle: MSPs Anas Sarwar and Richard Leonard. PA

Two MSPs have launched their campaigns to become the next leader of Scottish Labour.

Anas Sarwar and Richard Leonard each hope to replace Kezia Dugdale, who resigned last month.

Mr Sarwar, a former MP and deputy Scottish Labour leader, announced his intentions on Friday night.

It was followed by an announcement from former GMB union organiser Mr Leonard on Saturday.

While Mr Sarwar is seen as being part of the moderate wing of the party, Mr Leonard is further to the left and closer politically to UK leader Jeremy Corbyn.

On Saturday, Mr Leonard said Scotland needs "wholesale and radical change".

"The truth is that only the Labour Party can, and will, solve these problems and transform the lives of the people of Scotland," he said.

"Only Labour, with radical leadership in Scotland and Jeremy Corbyn's principled leadership across the UK, will deliver the real change needed to tackle Scotland's deep rooted social and economic problems.

Mr Sarwar told Labour supporters they could choose to "focus on the divisions of the past or build a fairer future for all".

He said: "We have a choice to protest about the ills in our country or to defeat inequality in power.

"We have a choice to continue to divide, or to bring our party and our country together.

"I don't want to be a Scottish Labour leader who just talks about fighting inequality, creating opportunity, ending austerity and building a fairer society.

"I want to deliver that equality, opportunity and fairness as the next First Minister of Scotland."

The result of the contest will be announced in November.

