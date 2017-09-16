Scottish Government secretary for external affairs Fiona Hyslop released a statement on Saturday.

Catalonia: Independence march in Barcelona (file pic). PA

The future of Catalonia should be decided by its people, the Scottish Government has said ahead of a controversial vote on Catalan independence.

The region's government intends to hold a referendum on October 1, which the Spanish Government has condemned as illegal.

On Friday, it gave Catalan authorities 48 hours to abandon its plans or risk losing budgetary powers.

Armed police have carried out raids on printing shops and newspaper offices in an attempt to prevent the vote.

In a statement released on Saturday – which stopped short of explicitly backing a ballot – secretary for external affairs Fiona Hyslop said: "The decision over Catalonia's future direction is a matter for the people who live there and the Catalan and Spanish Governments are perfectly entitled to take positions for and against independence.

"However, all peoples have the right to self-determination and to choose the form of government best suited to their needs, a principle which is enshrined in the UN Charter.

"The Edinburgh Agreement was an example of how two governments, with diametrically opposed views on whether or not Scotland should become independent, were able to come together to agree a process to allow the people to decide."

"It is essential that democracy and civil rights are respected in all countries," she added.

According to a recent survey by the Madrid-based newspaper El Pais, 56% of Catalonians do not believe the vote is valid.

Catalonia held a symbolic ballot in 2014, months after Scots voted 55% to 45% against independence.

In that vote, 44% percent backed a split from Spain, while 48% wanted to remain part of the country.

The Catalan government accused has the Spanish government in Madrid of abusing its powers and undermining the region.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.