Rising number of Scots support staying in EU, poll says

A total of 65% of people questioned supported staying in the European Union.

EU: New survey shows support has risen (file pic).
EU: New survey shows support has risen (file pic). PA

Support among Scots for staying in the European Union has increased slightly, a new poll suggests.

The Panelbase survey for The Sunday Times puts backing for remaining in the bloc at 65%, up from 61% in January.

It also found 50% of Scots think Brexit will leave Scotland's economy weaker, while 24% believe it will strengthen it and 26% think it will make little difference.

Scotland voted in favour of Remain by 62% to 38% in the 2016 referendum.

Despite the rise in support, Panelbase found minority backing for an independent Scotland reapplying to the EU, with 48% in favour of such a move.

A further 32% were opposed to a return in the event of independence, while 20% favour neither option.

Support for independence itself stands at 43%, down two percentage points on the Yes vote in the 2014 referendum, while opposition is up two points at 57%, the survey found.

SNP MP Kirsty Blackman said: "It is no surprise that support for our EU membership is growing in Scotland, as we begin to see the reality of the huge damage that an extreme Tory Brexit will do to people's jobs, businesses, incomes, living standards, and our wider economy."

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Jackson Carlaw said: "This poll makes clear that there is simply no appetite for the further instability and division that a second referendum would cause."

He added: "It is time the SNP dumped the grievance politics and worked constructively with the UK government to deliver the best Brexit deal for us."

Panelbase surveyed 1021 adults online between August 31 and September 7.

