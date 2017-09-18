  • STV
Scottish social security agency to be based in Dundee

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Around 1500 jobs will be created between offices in the city and Glasgow.

Social security: Dundee will be the base for country's new welfare organisation.
Social security: Dundee will be the base for country's new welfare organisation. Joe Birchenall

Scotland's new social security agency will be headquartered in Dundee, the First Minister has announced.

The new agency will handle the administration of a number of welfare powers after they are transferred from Westminster to Holyrood.

Nicola Sturgeon announced that the organisation will also open an office in Glasgow.

Across both sites the Scottish Government estimate a total of 1500 jobs will be created.

Nicola Sturgeon said: "Having powers over newly devolved benefits presents an exciting opportunity to create a social security system for Scotland that is fairer and based on dignity and respect.

"I'm delighted to confirm that Dundee and Glasgow will be the locations of the new social security agency."

The SNP leader added: "The agency will also have a local presence with additional staff working across the country that will ensure that economic benefit and jobs will also be spread across all parts of Scotland.

"Our new social security system is the largest, most complex programme of change in the history of devolution."

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: "This is an exciting announcement and major vote of confidence in Dundee by the Scottish Government.

"The agency will bring with it several hundred new jobs and will provide a notable boost for the local economy generally."

