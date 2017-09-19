Scottish Government propose 38 amendments to Brexit bill

The changes have been jointly published alongside the Welsh government.

Brexit: Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon have been at odds over the UK's exit from the EU. PA

The Scottish and Welsh governments have published a list of 38 proposed amendments to the Brexit Bill to stop what they view as a "power grab" by their counterparts in the UK Government.

A significant part of the devolved settlement is built around shared governance with the EU in matters such as farming and fishing.

An assessment by the UK Government, and published by the Scottish Government on Tuesday, has found a total of 111 areas which are currently governed from Brussels but fall into devolved policy areas.

Scottish Brexit minister Michael Russell says the devolved government was "taken aback" by the size of the list.

The proposed amendments would see power of these areas go straight to Edinburgh after Brexit instead of Westminster.

In a joint letter to the Prime Minister, the Scottish and Welsh First Ministers accuse her government of "preventing" cooperation between the devolved bodies and central government.

"The current bill will need to be substantially amended for us to be able to recommend to our respective legislatures that they give their consent to it," they add.

The UK Government has said that Holyrood will receive additional responsibilities after Brexit but not all of the powers will reside unilaterally in Edinburgh.

British ministers want to create common frameworks of shared responsibilities in some areas as they fear differing regulatory regimes north and south of the border will disrupt internal trade inside the UK.

