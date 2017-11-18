Leonard: Dugdale may be suspended in next few days

The ex-Scottish Labour leader has left the country to star in I'm a Celebrity.

Kezia Dugdale: The MSP's fate will be decided her fellow Labour MSPs. PA

New Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has told STV News he will hold talks with his MSPs about suspending his predecessor Kezia Dugdale in the next few days.

Dugdale has decided to leave the country to star in the hit ITV reality show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here in Australia.

Her decision to leave her duties behind at Holyrood has been met with fierce criticism from her colleagues.

Labour MSP Jenny Marra tweeted: "Election to parliament is a privilege to serve and represent people.

"It's not a shortcut to celebrity."

When asked if Dugdale will be suspended, Leonard said: "Well we will need to have a discussion as a group next week.

"I think we will arrive at a collective decision.

"There is no doubt that when I heard the news this morning and saw some of the social media comments coming in there was a big frenzy of reaction against it.

"But I think we will need to give it due consideration as a group over the course of the next few days."

A source close to Dugdale earlier told STV News she would donate her MSPs' salary while abroad to charity and part of her fee for appearing on the show.

The source described her invite to the programme as a "fantastic opportunity... to speak about politics and Labour values on one of the most popular and watched TV shows in the UK".

