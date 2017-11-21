Domestic abusers to be prosecuted for crimes abroad

The justice secretary says it is an 'important' move that will protect victims.

Abuse: A new law is currently being considered by MSPs.

Scottish courts will have the power to prosecute domestic abusers even if the crime happened abroad, the justice secretary has said.

Michael Matheson described the move as an "important" part of new domestic abuse legislation he is proposing.

The proposal was examined by Holyrood's justice committee on Tuesday.

It is part of the Domestic Abuse Bill making its way through the Scottish Parliament with cross-party support.

Matheson told MSPs the ability to prosecute for crimes committed abroad were "particularly important given that the offence is constituted by a course of behaviour that can occur over time in various places".

SNP MSP Linda Fabiani proposed an amendment to the bill for restraining orders being placed on those convicted becoming mandatory but withdrew it after concerns were raised.

Matheson said the change would "go too far" in removing the ability of judges to make decisions on the orders.

He said the orders are not always appropriate.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.