Dugdale avoids suspension for going on I'm a Celebrity

The Labour MSP has left her duties at Holyrood and headed to Australia.

Kezia Dugdale: The MSP is expected to enter the show shortly. Rex Features

Scottish Labour will not suspend former leader Kezia Dugdale over her decision to star on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! without getting prior permission from her party.

Labour MSPs met at Holyrood on Tuesday to discuss the matter after news of her decision broke on Friday evening.

Dugdale will face an interview with party bosses when she returns from the jungle.

The 36-year-old is expected to enter the show later this week.

New Labour leader Richard Leonard said he would accept the "collective decision" of the party.

Scottish Labour business manager James Kelly said: "The Scottish Parliamentary Labour group today discussed the decision of Kezia Dugdale to take an unauthorised leave of absence from her parliamentary duties.

"Today, the group concluded that Kezia Dugdale would not face suspension.

"In accordance with standard procedure, Kezia Dugdale will be interviewed on her return to parliament and have the opportunity to present her account of events."

