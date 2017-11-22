Dugdale: I'm a Celebrity an 'amazing opportunity' 

The former Scottish Labour leader says she intends to stand again as an MSP.

Jungle adventure: Dugdale has already met a Koala in Australia. James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock/PA

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has described appearing on STV's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here as an "amazing opportunity" to engage young people with politics.

The Lothian MSP explained to her constituents in a video posted on Twitter why she has decided to leave Holyrood for three weeks for the Australian jungle.

She also used the video to quash rumours she may leave Labour and elected politics by pledging to stand at the next election for the party.

Dugdale revealed she originally turned down the chance to star in the reality show as the programme's bosses wanted her to be abroad for five weeks.

The 36-year-old MSP will donate her equivalent salary of £2500 to the Rock Trust, a charity which helps prevent youth homelessness, and a portion of her fee for starring in the show.

'You've got an opportunity to vote for me to do horrendous tasks covered in beasties.' Labour MSP Kezia Dugdale.

In the video, which was recorded in her Holyrood office, she said: "I appreciate that to quite a few of my constituents this is quite a controversial move.

"I know there will be people that are upset about it, who will question my priorities.

"So I wanted to take a little minute to explain why I'm doing this and hope that I can get your support for the adventures ahead."

She explained: "First and foremost, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is a huge UK-wide television programme, with an audience into the millions.

"I think it's an amazing opportunity to talk to young people who watch this programme about politics, and - in particular - Labour values."

Dugdale also detailed how she ended up agreeing to take part in the show.

She said: "The first time I was approached to do this programme, I said 'no'. I turned it down because I didn't think I could be away from my job for over five weeks.

"The show came back to me and asked me if I would do it if I could go away for just three weeks and two days, and that's what I'm going to do."

Dugdale added: "You've got an opportunity to vote for me to do horrendous tasks covered in beasties, and you also have a chance to vote me out when the time comes too.

"Wish me luck and if I have to do some of the eating tasks, well - who knows?"

A Rock Trust spokesperson said: "We are very grateful to Kezia Dugdale for choosing to support the Rock Trust with a donation and wish her luck during her time in the jungle.

"Her support will directly benefit our frontline work supporting young people at risk of or affected by homelessness in Scotland."

