Davidson: Sturgeon should stop complaining about Budget

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The First Minister said the Tory leader is a 'stooge for her Westminster masters'.

Funding: Nicola Sturgeon and Ruth Davidson clashed over the Chancellor's plans.
Funding: Nicola Sturgeon and Ruth Davidson clashed over the Chancellor's plans.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has told the First Minister to "stop complaining" about the amount of money her administration gets from the UK Government.

An additional £2bn is heading to Scotland over the next four years following the Chancellor's Budget on Wednesday.

Nicola Sturgeon pointed out much of the funding can only be used in certain circumstances and not on day-to-day spending on health and education.

The clash over Holyrood's budget happened at the weekly session of First Minister's Questions on Thursday.

Davidson told MSPs: "We usually hear from the SNP they are not being given enough money, today it's the wrong kind of money they are being given.

"Money that can be spent on housing, no thank you, money to tackle fuel poverty, how dare the UK Government.

"Only this First Minister could be handed an extra £2bn in public spending power and still sound like somebody has stolen her scone.

"Shouldn't the First Minister spend a little less time complaining about where the money is coming from and a little more time thinking about the positive things she can do with it?"

In reply to the Conservative leader, Sturgeon pointed to analysis from the independent Fraser of Allander Institute which stated the Scottish Government's resource budget, the money used for day-to-day funding, is to fall in real terms in the years ahead.

The First Minister said: "The Chancellor tried to give the impression that this was somehow a big boost to our health service, our education system, to public services the length and breadth of the country.

"But as Ruth Davidson knows, that is far from the truth."

She added: "If Ruth Davidson is prepared to stand up in this chamber today and somehow argue that that is a good deal for Scotland, then Ruth Davidson is even more of a party stooge for her Westminster masters than I thought she was."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.