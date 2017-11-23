Labour MP suspended over sexual harassment complaint

Ivan Lewis is under investigation over a claim about his conduct at a party event in 2010.

Ivan Lewis has denied 'non-consensual sexual comments or sexual advances'. PA

A former Labour minister has been suspended by the party following a complaint of sexual harassment.

Bury South MP Ivan Lewis is under investigation by party officials following an complaint about his conduct at a Labour Party event in 2010.

A Labour spokeswoman said: "The Labour Party takes all allegations of sexual harassment extremely seriously. Ivan Lewis is currently suspended from the Labour Party pending an investigation."

Earlier this month, BuzzFeed News reported that a woman alleged that Mr Lewis had touched her leg and invited her to his house at a fundraising event when she was 19 years old.

A statement issued through his lawyers at the time said Mr Lewis had "never made non-consensual sexual comments or sexual advances to women".

He added: "However, I understand that a few women have claimed that my behaviour made them feel uncomfortable."

I have on occasion asked women I work with out for drinks or dinner, or developed strong feelings for them, and I am genuinely sorry if this was unwelcome or inappropriate in the circumstances, and caused anyone to feel awkward. Ivan Lewis statement

Mr Lewis, who had a series of ministerial posts under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown and served in Ed Miliband's shadow cabinet, is one of a number of MPs to be investigated after allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

After a series of claims, Prime Minister Theresa May held a summit with other party leaders to discuss new anti-harassment procedures in Parliament.

She said the summit will help restore a "new culture of respect at the centre of public life" to establish a "common, robust and independent grievance procedure for Parliament".