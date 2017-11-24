Leonard 'disappointed' by Dugdale going on I'm a Celebrity

The Scottish Labour leader said she was on 'unauthorised absence' from the party.

TV: Dugdale has endured her first Bushtucker Trial.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said he is "disappointed" Kezia Dugdale chose to appear on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

The newly-elected leader said his predecessor is on "unauthorised absence" and would face questions from her colleagues in the party when she returned.

Dugdale, who endured her first Bushtucker Trial on Thursday night's episode, joined the reality show without her party's approval.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday, Leonard said he had not watched the show and did not believe the Lothians MSP should have taken part.

Leonard said: "I was disappointed she chose to do that.

"There are two things, one is that we expect our MSPs to be diligent in their parliamentary work.

"It's a great privilege and honour to be elected by the people to be their representative in parliament.

"Second there is an issue about the fact that she sought authorisation and didn't get it, so she's there on unauthorised absence.

"So that's a bit of an issue for us inside the Labour party in Scotland."

Scottish Labour MSPs discussed whether Dugdale should be suspended over her decision earlier in the week, but decided not to issue a sanction.

Leonard, who was elected at the party's leader at the weekend, said he would not sack Dugdale over the issue but added she would face questions from her colleagues upon her return from the jungle.

He continued: "When she comes back in three weeks time from Australia the group manager will sit down and have a discussion with her.

"Having heard her view, her side of the story, we'll then take a decision based upon that."

Leonard said he recognised the programme's popularity but said he wasn't sure if it was "a good way of getting across the message of socialism on television."

During her first Bushtucker Trial, she was forced to crawl through fish guts in a battle for "10 Downing Creek".

A source close to Dugdale said the show will be and opportunity for her to "speak about politics and Labour values on one of the most popular and watched TV shows in the UK."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.