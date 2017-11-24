  • STV
  • MySTV

Leonard 'disappointed' by Dugdale going on I'm a Celebrity

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

The Scottish Labour leader said she was on 'unauthorised absence' from the party.

TV: Dugdale has endured her first Bushtucker Trial.
TV: Dugdale has endured her first Bushtucker Trial.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said he is "disappointed" Kezia Dugdale chose to appear on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

The newly-elected leader said his predecessor is on "unauthorised absence" and would face questions from her colleagues in the party when she returned.

Dugdale, who endured her first Bushtucker Trial on Thursday night's episode, joined the reality show without her party's approval.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday, Leonard said he had not watched the show and did not believe the Lothians MSP should have taken part.

https://stv.tv/news/entertainment/1402954-scottish-twitter-finally-gets-to-see-dugdale-in-the-jungle/ | default

Leonard said: "I was disappointed she chose to do that.

"There are two things, one is that we expect our MSPs to be diligent in their parliamentary work.

"It's a great privilege and honour to be elected by the people to be their representative in parliament.

"Second there is an issue about the fact that she sought authorisation and didn't get it, so she's there on unauthorised absence.

"So that's a bit of an issue for us inside the Labour party in Scotland."

Scottish Labour MSPs discussed whether Dugdale should be suspended over her decision earlier in the week, but decided not to issue a sanction.

https://stv.tv/news/entertainment/1402905-kezia-dugdale-takes-on-her-first-trial-on-i-m-a-celebrity/ | default

Leonard, who was elected at the party's leader at the weekend, said he would not sack Dugdale over the issue but added she would face questions from her colleagues upon her return from the jungle.

He continued: "When she comes back in three weeks time from Australia the group manager will sit down and have a discussion with her.

"Having heard her view, her side of the story, we'll then take a decision based upon that."

Leonard said he recognised the programme's popularity but said he wasn't sure if it was "a good way of getting across the message of socialism on television."

During her first Bushtucker Trial, she was forced to crawl through fish guts in a battle for "10 Downing Creek".

A source close to Dugdale said the show will be and opportunity for her to "speak about politics and Labour values on one of the most popular and watched TV shows in the UK."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1402725-dugdale-escapes-suspension-over-i-m-a-celeb-appearance/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.