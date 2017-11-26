Corbyn and Leonard attend party meeting in Glasgow

The pair met for the first time since Leonard was elected as Scottish Labour leader.

Meeting: National Executive Committee met in Glasgow. John Linton/ PA Wire/ PA Images

New Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has met Jeremy Corbyn for the first time since being elected a week ago.

The politicians were in Glasgow for a meeting of Labour's governing body, the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Mr Leonard, a left-wing trade unionist and long-time Corbyn supporter, defeated MSP Anas Sarwar in the leadership contest, with the result announced last Saturday.

The UK Labour leader said he was "very pleased" to welcome the Central Scotland MSP to the post, adding that the pair have "known each other for a very long time".

The meeting of the NEC comes as Scottish Labour launched a weekend of national campaigning, with activists on streets across Scotland.

Mr Corbyn arrived in Glasgow on Saturday, with the two leaders meeting volunteers from a help the homeless project in the evening.

They were pictured with youngsters from Help the Homeless Glasgow, including well-known Celtic superfan Jay Beatty.

The non-profit community group distributes food, sleeping bags and clothing to rough sleepers around the city centre.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.