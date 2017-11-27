Corbyn attacks Tories for 'failing' living wage workers

The country's lowest paid will be £900 worse off in 2020 than promised, study finds.

Jeremy Corbyn: The Labour leader said the SNP have shown they can't stop the Tories. PA

The country's lowest paid workers will be £900 worse off in 2020 than promised by the Conservatives, the UK Labour leader has claimed.

Jeremy Corbyn attacked the UK Government after the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) revealed a target of raising the national living wage to £9 by 2020 will be missed.

He called the finding "shocking and unacceptable" during a visit to Glasgow on Monday with new Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard.

The OBR now forecasts the national living wage will only reach £8.56 in 2020 and will continue to miss the target until it reaches £9.10 in 2020.

"Pay in our country is actually falling," said Corbyn.

"Think about that for a moment. Something must be very wrong when pay in the sixth largest economy in the world has fallen for a decade."

He added: "Now we know the price of Tory failure for the low paid. The lowest paid workers will be £900 per year worse off in 2020 than promised. That's shocking and unacceptable."

The £9 policy pledge was the centrepiece of then-Chancellor George Osborne's Budget in 2015.

Corbyn pledged to ban zero-hour contracts and "take on tax dodgers" if he is elected to government at the next election during his speech in the Lighthouse building.

The UK Labour leader said the country needs real change and the SNP "have shown they can't do it and the Tories have shown that they don't want to do it".

Speaking after Corbyn, Leonard announced plans to put forward a policy programme for his party's approval at their conference in Dundee in March.

The newly elected leader will establish 12 separate policy reviews to build the programme.

"These reviews will advance our mission to build a new economy and a new society with an expanded public realm," he said.

"This means more ownership and more control for the people in the economy."

The SNP and the Scottish Conservatives have been contacted for comment.

