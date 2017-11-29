Government outlines priorities to tackle gender violence

It comes as part of the UN's campaign for preventing violence against women.

Keynote: Justice secretary Michael Matheson will make the announcement in Glasgow.

The Scottish Government is to outline their priorities for tackling violence against women as part of a worldwide movement.

Justice secretary Michael Matheson will deliver the keynote speech on Wednesday at a violence prevention conference in Glasgow as part of the international campaign "16 days of action to end violence against women".

The theme of this year's 16 Days of Activism is "Leave No One Behind: End Violence against Women and Girls", reinforcing the commitment to a world free from gender-based violence.

Matheson will outline the Scottish Government's priorities for tackling violence across communities, building on the progress of large falls in overall violence over the last decade.

Ahead of the conference in Glasgow he said: "We are working across Government and with public services and other organisations to tackle violence against women and girls, in all its forms.

"This includes strengthening the law by creating a new domestic abuse offence to better-tackle coercive and controlling behaviour, by and against people of all genders.

"We are investing record levels of funding and taking action to support victims, tackle perpetrators and tackle the underlying attitudes and inequalities that create the conditions for violence against women and girls.

"It's got to stop."

Matheson added: "The health secretary and I are currently engaging the leadership of the justice and health sectors to explore together what more can be done to ensure the response to people in distress is as timely and effective as it can be - supporting people to overcome personal challenges and crises, and reducing the risks of exacerbation.

"Our Justice Vision, which I launched earlier this year, outlines our commitment to a more progressive, evidence based approach, prioritising prevention and rehabilitation alongside enhanced support for victims.

"While recorded crime is down 38% since 2007-08 and at its lowest level since 1974, I have been consistently clear that we must continue to strive for more progress, holding to our understanding that violence is preventable, not inevitable. Only by tackling the underlying causes will we be able to break the cycle of violence and reduce the impact it has on our communities."

