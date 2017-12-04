  • STV
Brexit deal 'very likely' after Irish border compromise

ITV

Theresa May has agreed there will be 'no regulatory divergence' on the island.

Theresa May is meeting EU leaders in Brussels.
Theresa May is meeting EU leaders in Brussels. AP

Theresa May has agreed there will be "no regulatory divergence" between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after Brexit, a major compromise intended to ensure there is no hard Irish border.

The move comes as the prime minister meets EU leaders for crucial talks on the day that Brussels set for Britain to come up with an improved offer on the terms of its withdrawal.

Regulatory alignment between Northern Ireland and the Republic would likely mean both sides following the same rules governing trade, to ensure that goods can continue to move freely across a "soft" border with no checks.

ITV News Europe Editor James Mates said the move would mean a deal is "very likely" to be struck on Monday to move talks on to trade and a transitional deal.

But he said that it would have "huge implications" for the future of the United Kingdom and represented a "near total British climbdown".

Responding to reports of a draft agreement for there to be "regulatory alignment", Downing Street insisted that the UK's "territorial and economic integrity will be protected".

Ahead of the meetings in Brussels, Mrs May's official spokesman said: "The PM has been clear that the UK is leaving the European Union as a whole and the territorial and economic integrity of the United Kingdom will be protected."

The PM's talks with Mr Juncker and European Council president Donald Tusk on Monday could have a crucial bearing on whether she is able to secure the necessary "sufficient progress" at the Brussels summit.

The two sides have appeared to be moving closer on the divorce bill and future citizens' rights but the Irish Government made clear ahead of talks that the border issue - the third area where Brussels is demanding progress - remained unresolved.

Mr Juncker held talks with Taoiseach Leo Vardakar minutes before meeting Mrs May.

The Irish border issue has become a sticking point in Brexit talks.
The Irish border issue has become a sticking point in Brexit talks. AP

The UK government wants the European Council summit of EU leaders on December 14 and 15 to agree that Brexit talks can move on to trade and a transition deal.

Some unionists in Northern Ireland fear that regulatory alignment could lead to the effective drawing of a new border in the Irish Sea between the province and the rest of the UK, if the Westminster Government decides it wants to diverge from EU rules.

DUP Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson, whose party is effectively keeping Mrs May in Downing Street in a confidence and supply deal with the minority Tory Government, warned her not to proceed with regulatory alignment.

He said: "I think that this is emanating from the Irish Government, obviously, trying to push the UK Government into a corner in the negotiations.

"It is not well thought through. I don't think, given its promises, the British Government could concede on this."

