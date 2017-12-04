Former MP and Labour 'stalwart' Jimmy Hood dies, aged 69

Scottish party leader Richard Leonard and ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown lead tributes.

Jimmy Hood: Former MP served for nearly 30 years. CC by Scottish Labour

Former Labour MP and party "stalwart" Jimmy Hood has died, aged 69.

Scottiah Labour leader Richard Leonard and ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown led tributes to Mr Hood, who served in the UK Parliament for 28 years.

The left-wing MP represented Clydesdale from 1987 to 2005 and then Lanark and Hamilton East from 2005 to 2015.

Hood, who was a trade union official for miners before becoming a politician, was unseated by the SNP's Angela Crawley in the 2015 general election.

He is survived by his wife Marion, a son, daughter and two grandchildren.

'A miner and miners' leader, Jimmy Hood will be remembered as a stalwart of Scottish Labour.' Gordon Brown

Leonard said: "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of my friend and comrade Jimmy Hood's passing this morning.

"Before his election to parliament, Jimmy was a National Union of Mineworkers official, leading the striking miners in the Nottinghamshire coalfield.

"He courageously stood up for jobs, communities and his class against the brutal policies of the Thatcher government."

He continued: "Jimmy took all that experience into front-line politics, serving the community in Lanark and Hamilton East, and in Clydesdale, for almost three decades.

"His hard work and dedication to those communities will never be forgotten.

"The Scottish Labour movement is in mourning today and on behalf of all of us, I pass on our sympathies to his wife Marion."

While he was an MP, Hood was the chairman of Westminster's European scrutiny committee for 14 years.

Brown said: "A miner and miners' leader, Jimmy Hood will be remembered as a stalwart of Scottish Labour.

"He was a recognised expert on matters European, a proud defender of Lanarkshire and a dedicated advocate of social justice."

