Ex-Met chief threatens to sue Damian Green over claims

Bob Quick says the minister has called him a liar over pornography investigation.

Damian Green has denied that he downloaded or viewed pornography on his computer. PA

Former Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Bob Quick has said he is considering legal action against First Secretary of State Damian Green over "deeply hurtful" attempts to discredit him.

Mr Quick called on Mr Green publicly to retract allegations that he had lied about the "vast amount" of pornography discovered on the MP's personal computer.

In a statement issued by his solicitors, Mr Quick insisted that "everything I have said is accurate, in good faith and in the firm belief that I have acted in the public interest".

In November, Mr Quick alleged the pornographic material was discovered by officers during an inquiry into government leaks in 2008.

The alleged pornography was found during a raid on Mr Green's office which Mr Quick oversaw.

The alleged pornographic material found was deemed lawful but one of the investigating officers said some of it was "extreme".

It is not known exactly who viewed the images on the computer, which was accessible by Mr Green and a number of his staff.

The Prime Minister's de-facto deputy has strenuously denied that downloaded or looked at pornography.

In a statement, the 61-year-old said: "I have maintained all along, I still maintain, it is the truth, that I didn't download or look at pornography on my computer.

"But obviously while the investigation is going on I can't say any more."

The full letter from Mr Quick's solicitor read: