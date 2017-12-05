  • STV
  • MySTV

Ex-Met chief threatens to sue Damian Green over claims

ITV

Bob Quick says the minister has called him a liar over pornography investigation.

Damian Green has denied that he downloaded or viewed pornography on his computer.
Damian Green has denied that he downloaded or viewed pornography on his computer. PA

Former Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Bob Quick has said he is considering legal action against First Secretary of State Damian Green over "deeply hurtful" attempts to discredit him.

Mr Quick called on Mr Green publicly to retract allegations that he had lied about the "vast amount" of pornography discovered on the MP's personal computer.

In a statement issued by his solicitors, Mr Quick insisted that "everything I have said is accurate, in good faith and in the firm belief that I have acted in the public interest".

In November, Mr Quick alleged the pornographic material was discovered by officers during an inquiry into government leaks in 2008.

The alleged pornography was found during a raid on Mr Green's office which Mr Quick oversaw.

The alleged pornographic material found was deemed lawful but one of the investigating officers said some of it was "extreme".

It is not known exactly who viewed the images on the computer, which was accessible by Mr Green and a number of his staff.

The Prime Minister's de-facto deputy has strenuously denied that downloaded or looked at pornography.

In a statement, the 61-year-old said: "I have maintained all along, I still maintain, it is the truth, that I didn't download or look at pornography on my computer.

"But obviously while the investigation is going on I can't say any more."

The full letter from Mr Quick's solicitor read:

Damian Green called me a liar in the statement he tweeted on November 4, 2017. That is completely untrue. Everything I have said is accurate, in good faith, and in the firm belief that I have acted in the public interest. During an investigation of his Parliamentary office in 2008, it was reported to me and to other senior officers that a vast amount of pornography was discovered on the computer in Damian Green's Parliamentary office, on his account. I was told that internet history data logs indicated that the material had been viewed prolifically and in working hours. I recommended that the issue be referred to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards. As far as I know, no such reference was made. In view of this and the present Cabinet Office investigation into Damian Green, I contacted Sue Gray in early November 2017. Shortly afterwards, a journalist from the Sunday Times contacted me to say that he had obtained a draft statement prepared by me some years ago for the Leveson Inquiry. I did not approach the Sunday Times with this information. Following Mr Green's deeply unpleasant and personal attack upon me, I was contacted by Neil Lewis, who had undertaken the interrogation of Mr Green's hard drive in 2008. Mr Lewis offered me his support, and I believe him to be a man of integrity, similarly acting in the public interest. I reported Mr Lewis' contact and the evidence he was able to provide to Sue Gray on November 6, 2017. I wish to make it clear for the avoidance of any doubt or further speculation that I am in no way motivated politically and bear no malice whatsoever to Damian Green. This is despite unfortunate and deeply hurtful attempts to discredit me. Everything I have said about this matter has been in good faith, and in the firm belief that I have acted in the public interest. I invite Damian Green publicly to retract his allegations against me. I am considering legal action.
Bob Quick's statement

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.