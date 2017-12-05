Ex-Met chief threatens to sue Damian Green over claims
Bob Quick says the minister has called him a liar over pornography investigation.
Former Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Bob Quick has said he is considering legal action against First Secretary of State Damian Green over "deeply hurtful" attempts to discredit him.
Mr Quick called on Mr Green publicly to retract allegations that he had lied about the "vast amount" of pornography discovered on the MP's personal computer.
In a statement issued by his solicitors, Mr Quick insisted that "everything I have said is accurate, in good faith and in the firm belief that I have acted in the public interest".
In November, Mr Quick alleged the pornographic material was discovered by officers during an inquiry into government leaks in 2008.
The alleged pornography was found during a raid on Mr Green's office which Mr Quick oversaw.
The alleged pornographic material found was deemed lawful but one of the investigating officers said some of it was "extreme".
It is not known exactly who viewed the images on the computer, which was accessible by Mr Green and a number of his staff.
The Prime Minister's de-facto deputy has strenuously denied that downloaded or looked at pornography.
In a statement, the 61-year-old said: "I have maintained all along, I still maintain, it is the truth, that I didn't download or look at pornography on my computer.
"But obviously while the investigation is going on I can't say any more."
The full letter from Mr Quick's solicitor read:
Damian Green called me a liar in the statement he tweeted on November 4, 2017. That is completely untrue. Everything I have said is accurate, in good faith, and in the firm belief that I have acted in the public interest. During an investigation of his Parliamentary office in 2008, it was reported to me and to other senior officers that a vast amount of pornography was discovered on the computer in Damian Green's Parliamentary office, on his account. I was told that internet history data logs indicated that the material had been viewed prolifically and in working hours. I recommended that the issue be referred to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards. As far as I know, no such reference was made. In view of this and the present Cabinet Office investigation into Damian Green, I contacted Sue Gray in early November 2017. Shortly afterwards, a journalist from the Sunday Times contacted me to say that he had obtained a draft statement prepared by me some years ago for the Leveson Inquiry. I did not approach the Sunday Times with this information. Following Mr Green's deeply unpleasant and personal attack upon me, I was contacted by Neil Lewis, who had undertaken the interrogation of Mr Green's hard drive in 2008. Mr Lewis offered me his support, and I believe him to be a man of integrity, similarly acting in the public interest. I reported Mr Lewis' contact and the evidence he was able to provide to Sue Gray on November 6, 2017. I wish to make it clear for the avoidance of any doubt or further speculation that I am in no way motivated politically and bear no malice whatsoever to Damian Green. This is despite unfortunate and deeply hurtful attempts to discredit me. Everything I have said about this matter has been in good faith, and in the firm belief that I have acted in the public interest. I invite Damian Green publicly to retract his allegations against me. I am considering legal action.Bob Quick's statement