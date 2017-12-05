  • STV
  • MySTV

May's Brexit deal plan 'came as a big shock' to the DUP

ITV

Arlene Foster said it quickly became clear they could not accept the proposed solution.

Arlene Foster.
ITV News

Arlene Foster has said the details of the UK's planned Brexit deal with the EU came as "a big shock" to the DUP.

The Northern Irish party has said it was given details of Theresa May's planned offer to the EU on Monday morning, hours before the parties hoped to announce an agreement.

Mrs Foster said it quickly became clear that the offer was not acceptable, leading them to call a press conference which scuppered hopes of moving forward to trade talks.

We couldn't have a situation where Northern Ireland was different from the rest of the UK, because that that would damage us not just constitutionally and politically but obviously also economically. > We made that very clear right throughout the negotiation, right throughout our conversations with Theresa May and her team. So that is something that came, obviously, as a big shock when we'd looked at the wording and seen the import of all that. We that knew we couldn't sign up to anything that was in the text that would allow a border to develop in the Irish sea.
Arlene Foster
Theresa May saw her hopes for a deal scuppered by the DUP.
Theresa May saw her hopes for a deal scuppered by the DUP. AP

Mrs Foster laid the blame for the eleventh-hour breakdown of a deal squarely with the Irish Republic.

According to the British negotiators, the Irish Republic had deliberately withheld details from Northern Ireland until the last minute, she claimed in an interview with the Irish RTE station.

"They are pushing at an agenda which leads a lot of unionists to think there is something else," she said.

When asked if she felt let down by Mrs May, she replied: "I said that it could have been dealt with differently."

She indicated that she was prepared to hold firm even if that risked a hard border inside Ireland - something that the Republic have said is a red line.

"Nobody wants to see a hard border, but the reality is there is a border. It's there because we're two different jurisdictions and I think some people need to be reminded of that sometimes."

The Irish border has emerged as perhaps the biggest obstacle to a deal.
The Irish border has emerged as perhaps the biggest obstacle to a deal. PA

It came as Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was confident that a deal could be salvaged before the end of the year as he pressed the UK to come up with a solution.

"I look forward to hearing from them as to how they think we can proceed. The ball is now in London's court," he said.

Senator Neale Richmond, a senior Irish EU Affairs spokesman, said a hard border would be "a disaster for everyone" but his country could not be "bullied and forced into jumping the gun here".

Both countries in Ireland can be dealmakers over the Brexit process.

Ireland as a EU member can use its veto to block talks moving forward, while the DUP is propping up the Conservative Government in London and as such must be appeased.

Former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Hain said the scenes in Brussels had been a "car crash" which could have been foreseen by anyone with knowledge of Irish politics.

"Unionists were quite legitimately always going to insist that they could not be put in a status distinct from the rest of the UK," he said at question time in the Lords.

In the Commons, Brexit Secretary David Davis faced stinging criticism from MPs as Labour labeled the government's Brexit negotiations an "embarrassment".

Mr Davis was responding to an urgent question raised by his Labour counterpart Keir Starmer.

Mr Davis defended the government's efforts in the talks.
Mr Davis defended the government's efforts in the talks.

In a heated exchange, Mr Starmer called for the deadline of 29 March 2019 for the UK to exit the EU to be abandoned, and for options such as staying in the EU customs union "back on the table".

He also said the collapse of the talks showed that the "DUP tail is wagging the Tory dog".

Mr Davis defended the governments efforts in the talks, insisting that "progress has been made" and saying he believed the first phase of the talks was now close to concluding.

"All parties remain confident of a positive conclusion by the end of the week," he said.

He said the government had no intention of allowing "one part of the United Kingdom" to remain inside the single market and customs union when Britain leaves the EU.

"That is emphatically not something that the UK government is considering," he said.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.