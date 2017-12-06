  • STV
  • MySTV

MSPs to debate motion of no confidence in Police Scotland

STV

Lib Dems demand independent commission to look at strategic problems in policing.

Police Scotland: Senior officers suspended (file pic).
Police Scotland: Senior officers suspended (file pic). ©SNS Group

Holyrood is to debate a motion of no confidence in the strategic ability of Police Scotland and its Scottish Police Authority (SPA) watchdog.

The Liberal Democrat motion, demanding ministers set up an independent commission to look at problems in policing, comes after Police Scotland lost some of its most senior staff.

Chief constable Phil Gormley is currently on "special leave" following allegations of gross misconduct, while assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins and two other officers have been suspended as part of an investigation into criminal and misconduct allegations.

Meanwhile a new chair has been installed at the SPA, with former Labour health minister Susan Deacon replacing Andrew Flanagan, who quit after MSPs raised concerns over governance and transparency at the organisation.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1403264-crisis-hit-police-scotland-announce-new-senior-officers/ | default

The motion, to be debated on Wednesday afternoon, states: "The Parliament does not have confidence in the structure of both Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Authority to deliver resilient and accountable policing at a strategic level."

It goes on to make clear that it "believes that the Scottish Government should take responsibility for this".

Liberal Democrat justice spokesman Liam McArthur said: "Police officers and staff work incredibly hard, day in day out, protecting our communities.

"I know many look on in disbelief at what is going on at the top. They have been left to make the best of a bad job following the SNP's botched centralisation."

He accused the SNP of having "bulldozed" the creation of Police Scotland - which was formed from eight regional forces in 2013 - through the Parliament.

Mr McArthur said: "We have heard promises of a reset before. There is no escaping the fact, however, that the current policing structures are not fit for purpose."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1403362-public-can-be-confident-in-police-scotland-says-minister/ | default

Deputy chief constable Iain Livingstone, who is in charge of day-to-day policing, said he had "absolute confidence" in Police Scotland's staff and leadership.

He stated: "This is clearly a challenging time for policing in Scotland and my focus continues to be on meeting the operational and organisational challenges we face, and providing the leadership of policing that the people of Scotland rightly expect."

He added: "I have absolute confidence in the leadership provided by all the officers and staff that serve in Police Scotland, and the qualities, skills and experience that we collectively possess."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "Scotland is a safer country now than a decade ago - with less crime, including lower re-offending rates and fewer incidents of violence, and stronger criminal laws in place to enable our police and prosecutors tackle crimes such as sex offending and human trafficking.

"Scotland's unified police service has been key to much of this progress, with reforms helping to protect frontline policing during a period of constrained budgets, while ensuring that local officers have better access to a range of national, specialist resources in key areas of crime investigation and prevention."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.