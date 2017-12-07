  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon rejects call to scrap named person scheme 

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson claims the policy is 'in tatters'.

Nicola Sturgeon: The First Minister said the scheme is in the best interests of children.
Nicola Sturgeon: The First Minister said the scheme is in the best interests of children. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

The First Minister has vowed to stand by her government's named person scheme despite calls for it to be scrapped by Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson.

Davidson said the policy is "in tatters" after a majority of MSPs on Holyrood's education committee delayed publishing a report on the legislation needed for the scheme to be introduced.

The committee voted to delay the legislation until it is given a draft code of practice by the Scottish Government.

The education secretary has previously said this will not be available until September next year.

It is the latest setback for the scheme, in which every child would be assigned given a named person, usually a teacher or health visitor, for their protection.

The Supreme Court ruled last year the information-sharing provisions included in the original legislation was unlawful as it did not comply the European Convention on Human Rights.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1362047-what-is-the-named-person-scheme-and-why-is-it-controversial/ | default

The Scottish Conservative leader branded the policy a "mess" at First Minister's Questions on Thursday.

Davidson said: "We should focus resources on those who actually need it rather than having blanket interference for every family in Scotland.

"We are willing to get round the table to find a fresh solution to this but first the First Minister needs to ditch this broken plan, because her named person policy in tatters.

"Can she simply concede that so we can all move on?"

Sturgeon replied: "The Scottish Government will proceed with its named person plans for the simple reason that they are in the best interests of children, particularly vulnerable children, across the country."

The First Minister said she was "disappointed" with the committee's decision and said it was an "unnecessary" to delay proceedings

She added: "It is about the protection of children, this bill is not about the principle of named person, it's about the information sharing that is necessary to ensure vulnerable children don't fall through the gaps in services.

"If this is about the protection of children rather than political point-scoring, then I think that's the way all of us should be determined to proceed."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1362033-supreme-court-rules-named-person-scheme-breaches-human-rights/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.