  • STV
  • MySTV

Work to tackle Gypsy/Traveller discrimination 'stagnant'

STV

Campaigner Davie Donaldson tells MSPs the issue is 'critical' and urgent action is needed.

Progress to tackle the discrimination experienced by the Gypsy/Traveller community in Scotland has stagnated, MSPs have heard.

A young campaigner told Holyrood's equalities and human rights committee the situation was at a "critical point" and urgent action was needed to help Travellers access the same opportunities as the settled community.

Davie Donaldson, from the charity Article 12 in Scotland, also renewed criticism of Conservative Douglas Ross.

The Moray MP apologised earlier this year for saying his priority as Prime Minister would be to bring in "tougher enforcement against gypsy travellers".

Mr Donaldson, 19, described examples of "political racism" he had encountered at local authority level, including being told "no one here cares about the t**ks" during a community planning meeting in Aberdeenshire after raising the issue of healthcare for the travelling community.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1396424-conservative-mp-apologises-over-gypsy-traveller-remarks/ | default

Mr Donaldson told the committee: "That's the sort of internal stuff we're getting at local authority level.

"I'm still naive enough to hope that it's not existing at this sort of level but Douglas Ross really did dash those hopes and I know, on the ground, his comments really did impact on a lot of Travellers living in Moray."

The committee session was held to examine what progress has been made on tackling entrenched discriminatory attitudes towards the community since past Holyrood inquiries into the issue.

The most recent Scottish Social Attitudes survey found 34% of people believed a Gypsy/Traveller would be unsuitable to be a primary school teacher while 31% would be unhappy if a close relative married into the community.

'We're at a point where the culture is being completely constricted to a degree where a lot of young travellers don't see it existing in the next 50 years'
Davie Donaldson

Mr Donaldson said: "Just now very little has changed, to be honest. From our perspective, speaking to my grandfather, nothing has changed. If anything, things have got worse in certain areas.

"People seem to be more inhospitable to folk camping, they seem to be more aggressive towards folk shifting and nomadic behaviour than what my grandad received when he was younger.

"But, certainly, in regards to schooling, education, local authority awareness of the culture as well as respect of the culture and society's respect and awareness, nothing has changed.

"It has remained stagnant, completely."

He said young Travellers were forced to hide their ethnicity to access schooling and struggled to gain employment.

He said: "We're at a point where the culture is being completely constricted to a degree where a lot of young travellers don't see it existing in the next 50 years.

"For the Scottish Traveller community we're at a completely critical point and we really, really need affirmative strong action from government, from the top down to actually impact on local authorities."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.