  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon warned against raising taxes by business group

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The Scottish Chamber of Commerce says a tax rise will cause 'years of damage'.

Budget: Nicola Sturgeon's government will lay out its tax plans next week.
Budget: Nicola Sturgeon's government will lay out its tax plans next week. PA Images

The First Minister has been warned by one of Scotland's largest business groups that increasing taxes in next week's devolved budget will damage the country's economy.

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce, whose membership totals includes around 11,000 companies, said it would take "years to repair" the damage done by upping taxes on workers.

The comments were made in a speech by the organisation's president Tim Allan at the body's annual dinner, which was attended by the First Minister, at the Hilton hotel in Glasgow on Thursday.

In her own remarks at the event, Nicola Sturgeon said her spending plans would place a "crucial importance of providing a good environment for business".

Finance secretary Derek Mackay will set out the Scottish Government's budget next week and is widely expected to raise income taxes to fund services and a pay rise for public-sector workers.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1401333-sturgeon-considering-modest-tax-rise-for-highest-earners/ | default

Mr Allan said: "Our concern is that, at a time of sluggish growth and faltering business investment, a competitive Scotland cannot afford to be associated with higher taxes than elsewhere in the UK."

"A high tax Scotland would be easy to achieve but the damage could take years to repair."

He added: "Unless tax revenues were ring-fenced to drive growth and job creation, the cost for a small nation in terms of lost investment is incalculable.

"We want a level playing field on tax throughout the UK to keep Scotland competitive."

Last week, a second business group, CBI Scotland, warned the country "simply can't afford for a chasm to open up [in tax rates] between Scotland and the rest of the UK if we want to remain competitive".

Despite the warnings from business groups, a poll published on Tuesday found 60% of Scots would be willing to pay more in tax to find public services.

In her speech to the dinner, Sturgeon said: "By far the best - or rather, the least worst - way of delivering Brexit is for the UK as a whole to remain in the customs union and the single market.

"The events of this week have simply increased the urgency of ensuring that that place in the single market is maintained, which is essential for jobs, investment and living standards."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1403799-six-in-ten-scots-support-tax-hike-to-fund-services/ | default

She added: "Next week, we will publish our draft budget for the year ahead. We'll set out how - at a time when our block grant for day-to-day expenditure is declining in real terms - we intend to fund first class public services, a fair social security system, and how we achieve our ambitions for Scotland's economy.

"In doing that, we recognise the crucial importance of providing a good environment for all businesses here in Scotland

Scottish Conservative shadow finance secretary Murdo Fraser said: "Tax hikes would be a disaster not just for hard workers, but businesses right across the country.

"Neither will forgive the SNP for hitting them in the pocket, should the party choose to do so in next week's budget."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.