Nurses at 'breaking point' over pay and conditions

Four in ten nurses are losing sleep over financial problems, according to study.

Nursing: More than a third of nurses said they are looking for a new job.

Scottish nurses are at "breaking point" over poor pay and conditions, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has warned.

The organisation issued the warning after a survey of its members found 74% of nurses felt financially worse off than they did five years ago.

The poll also found 61% of the NHS workers felt they were too busy at work to provide patients with the level of care they would like to.

Around 800 nurses took part in the biannual survey.

Financial worries kept 40% of those surveyed to lose sleep, while 36% said they were looking for a new job.

RCN Scotland director Theresa Fyffe called on the Scottish Government to give her members an above inflation pay rise when the finance secretary publishes the devolved budget on Thursday.

"For too long the concerns of Scotland's nursing teams have been ignored, and nurses have been suggesting they don't have the resources to fulfil their jobs properly," Fyffe said.

"The Scottish Government must fulfil its commitment to raise living standards and aid recruitment by confirming an above inflation pay award for hard-pressed nursing staff in the budget."

She added: "It shouldn't be the case that nurses and health care support workers are taking on a second job, or leaving a job that they love because they are struggling to make ends meet.

"The survey's findings should fire a warning shot across the bows, for the Scottish Government our nursing workforce is at breaking point."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.