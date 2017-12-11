May tells SNP MP to 'Google it' over Irish border query

The Prime Minister told Ian Blackford she had made her opinion clear on the matter before.

Google it: Ian Blackford questioned Theresa May over Brexit. PA

The Prime Minister has told the SNP's Westminster leader to use Google after he asked her to rule out a hard Irish border.

Ian Blackford questioned Theresa May on Monday in the Commons after she updated MPs on last week's agreement between her government and the European Union.

The SNP MP pressed the Prime Minister after the Brexit secretary said the deal was a "statement of intent" while May herself has repeatedly said "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed".

Both sides agreed in principle to rule out a hard Irish border and align trade regulations to ensure this takes place if no final trade deal is struck.

Blackford asked: "For the absence of any doubt can the Prime Minister tell the House today that in no circumstances will we be returning to a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Irish republic?

"Let's make that commitment in this House today."

In reply to Blackford, the Prime Minister said: "He asked me to confirm in this House that there will be no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

"I have to say to him this is not the first time I have made this statement in this House. He can Google it and find from Hansard how many times I have said it.

"Indeed, if he listened to my statement and looked at my statement I said the joint report reaffirms our guarantee that there will be no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland."

The SNP MP also repeated his party's claim that leaving the single European market would be "catastrophic" economically and that any special arrangements for Northern Ireland should also apply to Scotland.

May appeared to rule out such a move.

She told MPs: "Northern Ireland is in a different position from Scotland. It is the only part of the United Kingdom which has a land border with a country that will remain in the European Union.

"And it is in fact already the case that there are a number of unique, specific solutions that pertain to the island of Ireland - the common electricity market, for example."

