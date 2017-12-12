MSP branded 'irresponsible' over Football Act repeal bid

The SNP's George Adam has criticised Labour MSP James Kelly's Members Bill.

Football: James Kelly has claimed the Act criminalises fans. PA

A Labour MSP has been branded "utterly irresponsible" over efforts to repeal controversial legislation aimed at cracking down on football sectarianism.

James Kelly is to give evidence to MSPs on Holyrood's Justice Committee on his member's bill, which if passed, would scrap the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications Act.

But ahead of the committee meeting SNP MSP George Adam accused the Labour MSP of ignoring the "vast majority" of people in Scotland who support the legislation.

The SNP cited a YouGov poll from 2015 as showing more than 80% of Scots support the Act.

Mr Adam also pointed to a number of organisations who wanted it to remain in place, including Victim Support Scotland, the Scottish Human Rights Commission, the Scottish Council for Jewish Communities and Stonewall Scotland.

The legislation - which came into force in 2012 - criminalises behaviour which is "threatening, hateful or otherwise offensive at a regulated football match including offensive singing or chanting".

'James Kelly is utterly irresponsible in seeking to erode the powers our police currently have to tackle bigotry, just to land a political blow.' George Adam MSP

But it has been widely criticised by fan organisations and others, with Mr Kelly claiming it has unfairly targeted football fans, causing division between police and supporters.

Mr Adam however said: "James Kelly is utterly irresponsible in seeking to erode the powers our police currently have to tackle bigotry, just to land a political blow.

"He is a politician doggedly pursuing a self-serving agenda - entirely focused on his own political interests, but deaf to the views of the vast majority of people across Scotland."

Mr Adam claimed Mr Kelly has offered "no alternative" to the legislation.

He added: "Labour's core arguments are torpedoed by the fact of what the legislation has achieved and the overwhelming support it commands across society.

"The Act is backed by organisations representing the very vulnerable groups it is designed to protect - many of whom are critical of Labour's attempts to repeal the Act."

But Mr Kelly hit back and claimed the legislation is on borrowed time.

He said: "From legal experts and human rights groups to supporters' organisations, this legislation has been roundly condemned.

"The Football Act has been a failed PR stunt for the nationalists.

"They rushed it through Parliament in 2012, abusing their majority at the time with no support from any other party."

The Labour MSP also claimed repealing the "illiberal and unjust" legislation won't leave a gap in the law.

He added: "Sectarianism is too complex a problem to be solved in 90 minutes on a Saturday.

"We need a generational change in attitudes and the place to do that is in communities and classrooms, not by needlessly criminalising working class young men."

