SNP MSP: Lennon nail bomb showed Football Act was needed

George Adam said the law was introduced at a 'sinister' time for the game in Scotland.

Neil Lennon: The football manager was sent two suspect packages in 2011. PA

The Scottish Government was right to bring in the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act following parcel bombs being sent to Neil Lennon, an SNP MSP has claimed.

George Adam said the legislation was introduced to the Scottish Parliament in 2011 during a "sinister" period in Scottish football.

In 2011, the then-Celtic manager was sent two devices in the post by two Rangers fans.

Adam, who represents the Paisley constituency at Holyrood, made the comments as he questioned Labour MSP James Kelly during a session of the justice committee.

Kelly is currently proposing a bill to repeal the act, which would be the first to be scrapped at Holyrood.

Campaigners against the law say it was rushed through the Scottish Parliament by the SNP when it had a majority of seats.

Adam said it was an "urban myth" the law was created following the then-managers of Celtic and Rangers, Neil Lennon and Ally McCoist, squaring up to each other on the touchline.

"It might have bought it to a head," said Adam.

"But there has been a steady, systematic worsening of behaviour at games and both on the field and off the field.

"But it took a more sinister tone around about that time."

Rangers fans Neil McKenzie and Trevor Muirhead sent two packages to Lennon.

The first contained 242 nails and putty but had no detonator, while the second contained 40 nails, a watch face and a bottle containing peroxide.

Other devices were sent to Lennon's lawyer, the late Paul McBride, Celtic-supporting Labour MSP Trish Godman and a final package to an Irish republican group in Glasgow.

McKenzie and Muirhead were found guilty of conspiring to assault Mr Lennon, Ms Godman and the late Mr McBride and sentenced to five years in prison.

Adam said: "Trish Godman, the deputy presiding officer at the time, was getting a parcel bomb through the post. Neil Lennon the same and the late Paul McBride was also targeted in this way.

"And Neil Lennon also received bullets through the post as well.

"Surely with all that in bag and you think of the timeline at that moment in the time the Scottish Government were right in actually bringing this legislation forward."

Adam's comments were dismissed by Kelly when he had the chance to respond.

He told the committee: "Just to put it in context I have been a football supporter for over 40 years. I attended my first football match in 1969.

"I can well remember a time, particularly around the later 1970s and early 1980s, when there was a lot of public disorder at football matches.

"Where there was singing of offensive songs by both sets of supporters going along to games. There were clashes inside the ground and there was a tense atmosphere around the football."

He added: "I do not seek to sugarcoat any incidents that have happened over the last five to six years and I don't seek to downplay the incidents you described about people being threatened with bullets in the post.

"However, in terms of the game in March 2011, there were 34 arrests. They were in the main for public order offences. They were not in relation to what people would term sectarian singing."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.