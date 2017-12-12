Tory MP who used 'n-word' is allowed back into party

Anne Marie Morris lost the whip in July due to audio of her using a racist phrase.

Anne Marie Morris apologised for her 'inappropriate and offensive language'. Conservatives

A Conservative MP who was suspended from the party for using a grossly offensive racist slur has been allowed to return after apologising.

Anne Marie Morris had faced disciplinary action in July when it emerged she had described the prospect of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal as "the real n***** in the woodpile"**.

Theresa May ordered the Conservative whip to be suspended - meaning that she was removed from the parliamentary party and was effectively sitting an an independent MP - after audio of her comments was published.

Newton Abbot MP Ms Morris has now had the whip restored.

She has said her use of the "inappropriate and offensive language" was a mistake.

It was a mistake and I regret it unreservedly. I have learned from this experience and have a new determination to uphold the highest possible standards in public life. I feel proud and privileged to be a Member of Parliament and I will continue to serve my community and my country to the best of my ability. Anne Marie Morris

At the time the audio footage first emerged, Ms Morris had apologied for any offence caused".

Mrs May has said the comment was "completely unacceptable".

"Language like this has absolutely no place in politics or in today's society," she added.