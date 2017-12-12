  • STV
  • MySTV

Ruth Davidson hints at possible Westminster switch

STV

Scottish Tory leader suggested 'conversations' could take place after the next Scottish elections.

Ruth Davidson: Could Tory leader run as MP? (file pic)
Ruth Davidson: Could Tory leader run as MP? (file pic) SWNS

Ruth Davidson has hinted that she could make the switch from Holyrood to Westminster and run as an MP.

The Scottish Tory leader suggested "conversations" could take place after the next Scottish Parliament elections in 2021, though she insisted she would only run for a Scottish seat and would not opt to stand in a safe Conservative seat in the south.

Such a prospect would of course depend on those election results, with Ms Davidson having publicly set her sights on ousting Nicola Sturgeon and becoming Scotland's next first minister.

But her comments, in an article with The Spectator magazine, come amid continuing speculation that she could be a future leader of the UK Conservatives after her success in reviving the party north of the border.

Under her leadership the Conservatives have become the second largest party at Holyrood, returning 31 MSPs to the Parliament in Edinburgh in 2015 and removing Labour as the main party of opposition.

Ms Davidson ruled out taking on the job of Conservative Party chair, insisting that "leading the party in Scotland is a bigger job than being Conservative party chairman".

But when asked what could happen if the Tories come third in the 2021 Scottish elections, after recent polls showed Labour in second place, she told the magazine: "I've been leader of the party now for six years. My two predecessors lasted six and a half years each."

By the time of the next Holyrood elections, she would have been in charge of the party for "significantly longer" than them, and said: "Then we can start other conversations."

Asked if those would include discussions about her coming to Westminster, she said: "I haven't ruled it out. If devolution is going to work, then actually there has to be the ability to move between chambers and parliaments."

Pressed further on if she would only stand for a Scottish seat, Ms Davidson said: "Yes."

She also claimed Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would be "eminently beatable" in the next UK general election in 2022.

Ms Davidson said that in this year's election voters viewed the veteran left-winger as a "safe receptacle because everybody had written off his chances" but said that he would "not be a safe receptacle next time".

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: "Ruth's only focus is on winning the 2021 Scottish elections."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.