Dugdale to make Holyrood return after I'm a Celebrity

The ex-Scottish Labour leader was the second celebrity to be voted off the show.

Kezia Dugdale: Entered jungle without prior approval from party bosses. ITV Studios

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale will return to Holyrood later on Wednesday after her stint on STV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The Labour MSP controversially decided to leave her parliamentary duties to appear on the show without the prior approval of party bosses.

Dugdale is expected to fly into Glasgow Airport on Wednesday morning and then head straight to the Scottish Parliament.

The MSP will cast her vote on a parliamentary motion calling on the Scottish Government to freeze the basic rate of income tax in Thursday's devolved budget.

The Labour politician's appearance on the show was short-lived as she was the second person to be voted off.

She has vowed to face any criticism upon her return "head on".

Dugdale told STV's Lorraine: "I know I'm going back to a good deal of criticism and I will take that face on, I've got to have a lot of conversations with people but I'm going back with my head held high.

"I came out here to do what I wanted to do, I believe I've succeeded in that and I love my job, it's a great privilege to be a Labour politician and I fully intend on continuing to do it for a very long time."

STV News understands the 36-year-old will also be interviewed by the party's business manager James Kelly to explain her decision to leave her post without prior permission.

Her fellow Labour MSPs decided not to suspend their former leader for her unauthorised absence.

