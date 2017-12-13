Fishing quota talks net 'strong result' for Scotland

A new deal has been agreed in Brussels allowing the fleet to catch more cod.

Fishing: EU meeting involved 'challenging negotiations' (file pic).

European fishing quota talks have produced a "strong result" for Scotland's fishermen, the rural economy secretary has said.

A new deal has been struck in Brussels to allow the fleet to catch more of key stocks including cod and haddock.

Fergus Ewing said the European December Council meeting, which sets quota levels for the fishing industry across the European Union, involved "challenging negotiations"

"We have secured a strong result for Scotland's fishermen, with deals worth more than £440m to the industry and crucial increases for many of our key species," he said.

UK fisheries minister George Eustice said the deal will allow for a 10% increase in cod catch in the North Sea, as well as a 23% increase in haddock and a 20% increase in monkfish.

Meanwhile, the amount of whiting fishermen are allowed to land will rise by 38% and there is a 22% increase in the allowance for North Sea lobster.

Eustice said: "The UK has long championed sustainable fishing and that is starting to yield results in some areas with a recovery in key stocks and increased quota as a result."

'The UK has long championed sustainable fishing and that is starting to yield results.' UK fisheries minister George Eustice

Ewing said he was "frustrated" the EU had not been able to agree Scottish proposals to allow fishermen on Scotland's west coast to take more cod and Norway lobster.

He added: "Compared to 2017, this is an extra £44m of fishing opportunities which means our industry will go into 2018 in strong health."

With the UK due to leave the EU in 2019, Ewing said the prospect of Brexit had "loomed large over this year's negotiations".

Scottish Fishermen's Federation chief executive Bertie Armstrong warned there were signs other countries across Europe were adopting "very entrenched views" ahead of Britain's departure.

Environmental concerns

Environmentalists have warned many stocks in EU waters are still not being fished at sustainable levels.

Environmental legal charity ClientEarth said despite legal requirements in the EU's Common Fisheries Policy for fishing to be sustainable by 2020 at the latest, catch limits for many stocks were still being set too high.

It criticised catch limits for whiting, sole, herring and plaice in and around the Irish Sea, some of which are stocks that are "dangerously depleted" and where the scientific advice recommends zero catches.

ClientEarth lawyer Flaminia Tacconi said: "The 2018 fishing quotas mean overfishing continues for many stocks, including several vulnerable ones like whiting off the coast of Scotland and Ireland.

"Ministers must be more ambitious to make fishing in EU waters sustainable."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.