Number of Scots unemployed rises despite UK-wide fall

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The country's jobless total increased by 8000 in the three months to October.

Unemployment: Almost 1.43m people in the UK are out of work.
Unemployment: Almost 1.43m people in the UK are out of work.

The number of Scots out of work has increased despite a UK-wide fall, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.

Scotland's jobless total increased by 8000 in the three months to October compared to three months to July.

It takes the total number of those out of work to 114,000.

Despite the rise in the quarterly figures, Scotland maintained a marginally lower unemployment rate than the UK as a whole.

Across the UK, 4.3% of people are out work while the figure in Scotland is 4.1%.

The total number of people unemployed in the UK now stands at almost 1.43 million after a fall of 26,000.

The Scottish Government's employment minister, Jamie Hepburn said: "This month's labour market statistics show Scotland has a lower unemployment rate than the UK, and 89,000 more people in employment compared to the pre-recession peak.

"While these latest figures show that employment is up by 1.7 percentage points over the year, it is disappointing to see a slight fall in employment and a slight rise in unemployment over the last quarter.

"However, our overall unemployment rate remains lower than the UK's and it is also encouraging to see youth unemployment rates continuing to outperform the rest of the UK."

Scottish secretary David Mundell said: "Today rise in unemployment is disappointing and is a reminder of how important it is that the Scottish Government uses its extensive new powers to tackle Scotland's economic challenges.

"We have delivered on our commitment to make the Scottish Parliament more powerful and more accountable to people in Scotland.

"The budget is an opportunity for the Scottish Government to set out how it will use its new powers to drive economic growth.

"It is for Holyrood to decide how to use its new income tax powers, but I have been clear that making Scotland the highest taxed part of the UK would harm our economy, be bad for business and put jobs at risk."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.