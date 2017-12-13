May urged to order RBS chief to stop branch closures

The taxpayer-owned bank has announced plans to close 62 Scottish branches.

Theresa May: The PM said RBS closures are a 'commercial decision'. PA

The Prime Minister has been urged to stop the closure of dozens of Royal Bank of Scotland branches.

Earlier this month the government-owned bank announced plans to close 259 branches, 62 of them in Scotland.

The UK Government owns 72% of RBS after it was bailed out in 2008 during the financial crisis.

Despite being owned by the state, commercial decisions such as branch closures are taken independent of government.

SNP Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, urged Theresa May at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday to intervene on the matter.

Blackford accused RBS "of turning their backs" on the country despite the institution's survival being down to public money.

He asked May: "Given we are the majority shareholder, will the Prime Minister step in and tell the Royal bank of Scotland to stick to their commitment and not close the last bank in town?"

May stated this was a "commercial decision taken by the banks" but her government does "recognise the impact this has on communities".

She added: "The secretary of state for Scotland [David Mundell] raised concerns expressed by the House in his meeting with RBS."

Blackford was unimpressed by May's answer and call on her to "summon" the bank's chief executive Ross McEwan.

"There are 13 towns in Scotland where the last bank will be going," he told MPs.

"This is not acceptable.

"It is about time the Prime Minister accepted her responsibilities."

May repeated that it is a commercial decision but added "alternatives are available" such as banking with the post office.

She continued: "An awful lot more people are banking online these days without requiring the use of a branch."

