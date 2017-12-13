Dugdale warned by party over I'm a Celebrity appearance

The former Scottish Labour jetted off to appear in the show without prior approval.

Kezia Dugale: Politician performs a task on I'm a Celebrity. ITV Studios

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has been issued with a formal warning by her party following her return from STV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The Labour MSP left Holyrood to star in the reality show without Scottish Labour's prior approval.

A warning was given to the ex-leader following a meeting with the party's business manager James Kelly.

Dugdale was the second contestant to be evicted from the show and then spent a week at a five-star hotel on the Australian Gold Coast as part of her contractual duties.

The 36-year-old arrived back in the country on Wednesday.

She told reporters at Glasgow Airport: "It was an experience I am never going to forget. I'm obviously going to the parliament now and I will have more to say later on."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.