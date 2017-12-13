  • STV
Major setback for UK Government in key Brexit vote

Any Brexit deal will now face a parliamentary vote before it can become law.

Theresa May: Decision another blow to embattled PM (file pic).
Theresa May: Decision another blow to embattled PM (file pic). PA

Theresa May's Government has been defeated over key Brexit legislation despite a last-ditch attempt to quash a Tory rebellion.

MPs approved an amendment to the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill which guarantees Parliament a "meaningful" vote on any Brexit deal by 309 votes to 305, a majority of just four.

There were cheers in the chamber when the result of the vote became clear.

In a damaging blow to Theresa May, Tory rebels rallied around Dominic Grieve to back his attempt to ensure MPs can vote on the withdrawal deal.

A last-minute concession by justice minister Dominic Raab was dismissed as "too late" by Mr Grieve, whose amendment to the Bill squeezed through the Commons amid tense scenes in the chamber.

Tory MP Antoinette Sandbach labelled the Bill's powers as "sweeping", adding: "I'm afraid I'm not willing to give away parliamentary sovereignty that I exercise on behalf of my constituents for some residual control to the executive."

While some would-be rebels such as George Freeman and Vicky Ford said Mr Raab's promise of fresh limits on powers in the Bill was enough for them to back down, it was not enough for the Government to avoid defeat.

Following the vote, Tory rebel Nicky Morgan tweeted: "Tonight Parliament took control of the EU Withdrawal process."

A Labour amendment, seeking to remove the capacity of ministers to modify and amend the Act via delegated powers, was defeated by 316 votes to 297.

As May prepared to travel to a Brussels summit on Thursday where European Union leaders are expected to rubber-stamp Brexit negotiations moving on to trade, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "This defeat is a humiliating loss of authority for the Government on the eve of the European Council meeting. 

"Theresa May has resisted democratic accountability. Her refusal to listen means she will now have to accept Parliament taking back control." 

A Government spokeswoman said: "We are disappointed that Parliament has voted for this amendment despite the strong assurances that we have set out. 

"We will now determine whether further changes are needed to the Bill to ensure it fulfils its vital purpose."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.