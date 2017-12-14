Record numbers of students coming from poorer areas

Offer rates for 18-year-olds to Scottish universities are also at their highest since 2009.

Students: Ucas released its annual figures (file pic).

Record levels have been reached of Scottish 18-year-olds from deprived areas going to university, according to official figures.

The statistics, released by Ucas in its End of Cycle Report 2017, show the highest entry rate of 12.3% for those from the most underprivileged backgrounds.

Offer rates for 18-year-olds to Scottish universities are also at their highest since 2009.

Minister for further education, higher education and science Shirley-Anne Somerville said: "I want every child to be able to reach their full potential - no matter their background - which is why this government has ambitious targets to widen access to higher education.

"Ucas statistics show record numbers of young people from our most deprived areas getting into university.

"I welcome the progress being made, which shows what can be achieved when we focus on making education fairer - but I want to see higher education institutions go further and faster to widen access."

