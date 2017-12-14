Thousands of Scots face income tax rises in Budget

Finance secretary Derek Mackay set to unveil spending plans at Scottish Parliament.

Budget: Derek Mackay will unveil his tax plans on Thursday afternoon. Andrew Milligan/ PA Archive/ PAmages

The Scottish Government is widely expected to announce higher income taxes for thousands of Scots later today.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay will unveil his tax and spending plans to MSPs on Thursday afternoon.

Any increase of rates or lowering of thresholds will see Scottish workers paying more in tax than their counterparts in the rest of the UK.

Mackay will also reveal details of a pay rise for public sector workers as well as how much money the Scottish Government intends to spend on health, education and other devolved services.

Speaking ahead of the Budget, Mackay said: "The Budget will bring forward key measures to protect public services like our NHS against the worst effects of UK budget cuts and continued Brexit uncertainty, and deliver a growth package to support the economy, unlock innovation and drive increased productivity.

"This will be a Budget that is good for taxpayers, good for public services and good for business. It is a Budget that will deliver for Scotland."

The minority SNP government will have to rely on the support of at least one opposition party for the Budget to pass.

The Scottish Greens struck a deal with the SNP during the last Budget and this time they are pressuring the party to give public sector workers an above-inflation pay rise.

Mackay is also facing calls from the Scottish Conservatives, who are the single largest opposition party in the chamber, to not impose higher taxes. This is a call he is likely to ignore.

Tory leader Ruth Davidson said: "With Scotland's growth lower than the rest of the UK, the overwhelming priority in this Budget is to deliver a shot in the arm to the economy."

She added: "This is the most significant Budget in the history of devolution.

"We urge the SNP to rise to the occasion."

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said Scots need a Budget which will deliver real change and not "just tinkers round the edges".

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling on the finance secretary to put more investment in education and close the "woeful gap in the numbers of new mental health staff being trained".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.