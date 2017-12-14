  • STV
  • MySTV

Thousands of Scots face income tax rises in Budget

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Finance secretary Derek Mackay set to unveil spending plans at Scottish Parliament.

Budget: Derek Mackay will unveil his tax plans on Thursday afternoon.
Budget: Derek Mackay will unveil his tax plans on Thursday afternoon. Andrew Milligan/ PA Archive/ PAmages

The Scottish Government is widely expected to announce higher income taxes for thousands of Scots later today.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay will unveil his tax and spending plans to MSPs on Thursday afternoon.

Any increase of rates or lowering of thresholds will see Scottish workers paying more in tax than their counterparts in the rest of the UK.

Mackay will also reveal details of a pay rise for public sector workers as well as how much money the Scottish Government intends to spend on health, education and other devolved services.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1404364-scottish-budget-possible-income-tax-increase-snp/ | default

Speaking ahead of the Budget, Mackay said: "The Budget will bring forward key measures to protect public services like our NHS against the worst effects of UK budget cuts and continued Brexit uncertainty, and deliver a growth package to support the economy, unlock innovation and drive increased productivity.

"This will be a Budget that is good for taxpayers, good for public services and good for business. It is a Budget that will deliver for Scotland."

The minority SNP government will have to rely on the support of at least one opposition party for the Budget to pass.

The Scottish Greens struck a deal with the SNP during the last Budget and this time they are pressuring the party to give public sector workers an above-inflation pay rise.

Mackay is also facing calls from the Scottish Conservatives, who are the single largest opposition party in the chamber, to not impose higher taxes. This is a call he is likely to ignore.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1403952-sturgeon-warned-against-raising-taxes-by-business-group/ | default

Tory leader Ruth Davidson said: "With Scotland's growth lower than the rest of the UK, the overwhelming priority in this Budget is to deliver a shot in the arm to the economy."

She added: "This is the most significant Budget in the history of devolution.

"We urge the SNP to rise to the occasion."

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said Scots need a Budget which will deliver real change and not "just tinkers round the edges".

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling on the finance secretary to put more investment in education and close the "woeful gap in the numbers of new mental health staff being trained".

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1403799-six-in-ten-scots-support-tax-hike-to-fund-services/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.