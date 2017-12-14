Hundreds of thousands of Scots set to pay more income tax

The finance secretary said most Scots will pay less than if they worked in rest of the UK.

Derek Mackay: The finance secretary revealed his tax plans on Thursday. PA

Hundreds of thousands of Scottish workers will pay more income tax than their counterparts in the rest of the UK, the finance secretary has confirmed.

Derek Mackay announced the changes in his draft devolved Scottish Budget at Holyrood on Thursday.

Around 30% of all workers will be paying more under the plans, but no one who earns below £33,000 will pay more next year than they do now.

The Scottish Government say a majority of workers (55%) will actually pay marginally less than they would if they worked in the rest of the UK instead, due to changes made at the bottom of the tax rates.

The independent Scottish Fiscal Commission estimate the changes to the tax system will generate an additional £164m in revenues.

It is the first time Scotland has different income tax rates and bands from the rest of the UK.

Mackay told MSPs: "Having carefully considered contributions from the public, civic society and the business community, I have decided to reform Scotland's income tax system.

"Using the limited powers available to us, the decisions I have reached will make our income tax system fairer."

The Budget will now be scrutinised by Holyrood's finance committee as well as by other MSPs in the Chamber.

The plan will be laid down as a parliamentary bill in late January or early February, with the Scottish Government hoping it will be passed by the end of February.

As the SNP govern Scotland as a minority party, they need to win the support of at least one opposition party for the Budget to pass.

The changes will be implemented from the new tax year in April.

New Scottish income tax bands

19% rate: on income between £11,851 to £13,850.

20% rate on income between £13,851 to £24,000.

21% rate: on income between £24,401 to £44,273.

41% rate: on income between £44,274 to £150,000.

46% rate: on income over £150,000.

Income tax rates for the rest of the UK

20% rate: on income between £11,850 to £46,350.

40% rate: on income between £46,351 to £150,00.

45% rate: on income over £150,000.

