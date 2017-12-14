  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish Budget: How much income tax could you now pay?

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Those earning £33,000 a year and above are set to contribute more to the public purse.

Taxing times: It is the first divergence in Scottish and UK income tax bands.
Taxing times: It is the first divergence in Scottish and UK income tax bands. PA

The Scottish Budget has ushered in a new era in the country's devolution journey.

For the first time since income tax powers were transferred from Westminster to the Scottish Parliament, the Scottish Government has chosen to change income tax rates and bands.

Under the reforms, most Scots could pay marginally less than their counterparts in the rest of UK (rUK) but hundreds of thousands of others may fork out more to the tax man.

Previously, Scotland had three income income tax bands. From April next year, the number is set to go up to five.

The personal allowance, the amount you earn before you are liable to pay income tax, is set by the Chancellor and will rise to £11,850 from the next tax year.

New Scottish income tax rates, bands and thresholds

  • 19% rate on income between £11,851 to £13,850.
  • 20% rate on income between £13,851 to £24,000.
  • 21% rate on income between £24,001 to £44,273.
  • 41% rate on income between £44,274 to £150,000.
  • 46% rate on income over £150,000.

Those earning less than £26,000 a year will pay less income tax under the changes.

This means around 1.4m people (55% of workers) will be better off.

Anyone earning more than £33,000 will be paying more their counterparts in the rest of the country.

The largest tax increases will fall on the very richest.

Scottish tax bills vs. rUK tax bills

  • Scots who earn £15,000 a year will pay £20 less next year than those earning the same in rUK.
  • Scots who earn £20,000 a year will pay £20 less next year than those earning the same in rUK.
  • Scots who earn £26,000 a year will pay the same amount of income tax than those earning the same in rUK.
  • Scots who earn £33,000 a year will pay £70 more than those earning the same in rUK.
  • Scots who earn £40,000 a year will pay £140 more than those earning the same in rUK.
  • Scots who earn £75,000  a year will pay £905 more than those earning the same in rUK.
  • Scots who earn £100,000 a year will pay £1155 more than those earning the same in rUK.
  • Scots who earn £150,000 a year will pay £1774 more than those earning the same in rUK.

Why has the system been changed?

Derek Mackay: The finance secretary set out his plans to MSPs on Thursday.
Derek Mackay: The finance secretary set out his plans to MSPs on Thursday. PA

The Scottish Government's resource budget is being reduced in real terms next year.

To plug the gap, the devolved administration can either cut spending in certain areas or try to raise more revenues from taxation. They have chosen the latter.

Finance secretary Derek Mackay also said he wanted the system to be "fairer" so those who earn the least pay less and those who earn the most pay more.

"Having carefully considered contributions from the public, civic society and the business community, I have decided to reform Scotland's income tax system," he told MSPs in a statement.

"Using the limited powers available to us, the decisions I have reached will make our income tax system fairer.

"They will safeguard those on low incomes and overall when coupled with our spending decisions will protect and grow the economy.

"And they will provide essential revenue to enable us to invest in our NHS, without imposing cuts on vital services such as social care, business support, police or education."

The Budget will now be put forward as a bill in the Scottish Parliament and opposition MSPs will try to secure changes to it.

The SNP govern Scotland as a minority administration and require the support of at least one rival party for it to pass.

They hope the process will be completed by mid-February, well in time for the new tax year in April.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1404455-at-a-glance-how-does-the-scottish-budget-affect-you/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.