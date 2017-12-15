Scottish Budget: When will new income taxes take effect?

The minority SNP government must first win the support of one of the opposition parties.

Holyrood: Derek Mackay arrived with Nicola Sturgeon to deliver the Budget on Thursday. PA

Thursday's draft Scottish Budget has been hailed as a historic moment for the Scottish Parliament.

This is largely because the Scottish Government has chosen to use its income tax powers for the first time.

Two new bands have been created and the system will look rather different from that used in the rest of the UK.

Under the proposals put forward by the finance secretary Derek Mackay, Scots who earn less than £26,000 will pay marginally less income tax next year than they would do had they lived elsewhere in the UK.

Those who are paid more £33,000 a year are not so lucky. Come the new tax year in April, they could pay more to the taxman.

Despite the coverage around Thursday's events in Holyrood, the proposals remain only a draft version.

The Budget will not be fully confirmed until mid-February.

The SNP do not hold a majority of seats in the Scottish Parliament and must win the support of at least one of the opposition parties to pass the plans.

After the Christmas break, Mackay will return to Holyrood and put the plans into a parliamentary bill.

And there is a lot more to the Budget than just income tax.

Mackay set out how much money will be spent on health, education and policing in the country next year.

It is the level of funding proposed for the country's 32 councils which will be the centre of backroom negotiations between the SNP and, it would appear, the Scottish Greens.

The finance secretary proposed increases in both the capital (money for building infrastructure) and resource (day-to-day spending on services) budgets for the authorities.

The problem for the Greens is the increase in the resource funding will not match inflation and therefore be a cut in real terms.

It was a deal between both parties on council funding that got the last Budget passed it appears a similar one will be needed again.

Over the next two months, as the negotiations continue in private, the finance committee will also scrutinise the tax and spending plans.

After the Budget Bill is put to MSPs next month they will have around a month to pass it.

