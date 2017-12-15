  • STV
Greens won't back Budget without extra £150m for councils

Aidan Kerr

The party want to see more money given to local authorities to protect local services.

Scottish Greens: The left-wing party's support would see the Budget pass.
Scottish Greens: The left-wing party's support would see the Budget pass.

The Scottish Greens won't support the SNP's Scottish Budget proposals unless an extra £150m is given to councils.

Green MSP Andy Wightman said councils have been forced to "accept crumbs from the table from the Scottish Government".

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay proposed a real-terms cut to local authorities' day-to-day spending in his Budget, and warned they must increase council tax if they want to protect revenues.

The SNP are a minority government and must win over the support of at least one opposition party for their Budget proposals to pass.

MSPs have around two months to scrutinise the plans and find a compromise on the issue.

At the last Budget, it was the support of the Scottish Greens which allowed the tax and spending plans to go through.

Their support was secured last time by again giving councils more funding.

When asked if he could support the current plans, Wightman told BBC Radio Scotland his party could not "because there is a real-terms cut to local government revenue budget".

He added: "We want a real-terms increase and that would involve somewhere in the region of £150m as I calculate it this morning".

Mackay said he remains confident the Budget will pass with support from the Greens.

He said: "I'm in a minority government, I have to compromise to get a budget through.

"I believe I've compromised already in terms of our tax position and I think I've delivered much in the way of spending that the opposition parties, if they were fair and reasonable, should welcome.

"But of course my door is open to constructive talks to make sure that we can get a budget through so we can deliver, for Scotland, a fair budget, one that delivers stability, stimulus and sustainability for our public services such as the NHS."

