  • STV
  • MySTV

Crown Office cuts 'will put prosecutors' welfare at risk'

STV

Trade union claims budget cuts could have an 'impact on the wider justice system'.

Crown Office: Warning over real terms budget cuts.
Crown Office: Warning over real terms budget cuts. PA

Cuts to staff numbers at the Crown Office could "impact on the wider justice system", it has been claimed.

The FDA union said budget cuts to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) will put prosecutors' health and welfare at risk as they come under increasing pressure.

The budget for the COPFS could be slashed by more than a fifth in real terms between 2009-10 and 2018-19, trade unionists added.

The Procurator Fiscal Society section of the FDA praised the "professionalism and dedication" of its members but said it believes current conditions could "place the health and welfare of prosecutors in jeopardy".

It added: "We cannot see how COPFS can continue to deliver current or improved standards of service with the reduced staffing levels that will be required under the predicted real terms budget cuts that a 'flat cash' settlement would represent.

"We fear that, not only will our members bear the consequences of these increased pressures, but there will inevitably be an impact on the wider justice system and the service provided to the public."

In such circumstances, it said Scottish ministers must either fund COPFS "adequately" or make "difficult decisions" about what the service can be expected to deliver.

The union raised its concerns in a submission to MSPs on Holyrood's justice committee as they prepares to scrutinise the government's draft Budget for the coming year.

A Scottish Government spokesman said COPFS would receive more than £114m in 2018-19, with this representing a real terms increase in spending.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1404455-at-a-glance-how-does-the-scottish-budget-affect-you/ | default

About three-quarters of the cases prosecuted in the high court involve sexual offences - up from 50% two years ago.

The Procurators Fiscal Society of the FDA said these involve "complex investigation" work as well as being "intensive cases which carry significant welfare risks to members involved".

Despite a recent recruitment exercise, the number of prosecutors is almost 6% lower than the record of 558 full-time equivalent staff that was achieved in 2009.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "The draft Budget will provide over £114m for COPFS in 2018-19 - a real terms increase, including additional funding for staff costs. Staffing decisions within the COPFS are matters for the Crown Agent.

"The Scottish Government has provided additional funding of £2.4m in each year since 2015-16 towards the Courts and Crown Office, in addition to their budget allocations, for extra fiscals, court staff and judiciary to help deal with cases involving domestic abuse and sexual offences.

"This funding has been baselined into the announced budgets for the Courts and Crown Office in 2018-19."

Justice committee convener Margaret Mitchell said MSPs had already warned that "if the COPFS' workload is not addressed there will be gravely adverse consequences for Scotland's prosecution system".

She added: "We do not want there to be a major tragedy or a trial thrown into question before this problem is taken seriously.

"During last year's budget scrutiny, the lord advocate told us he was satisfied the budget was sufficient. However, some of the evidence we have received disputes this, and speaks of a deeply troubling situation.

"It's now crucial that the changes so badly needed are implemented and we look forward to questioning the lord advocate again next week to fully assess the current situation."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1379740-crown-office-could-shed-200-roles-over-next-five-years/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.