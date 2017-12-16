Alex Rowley resigns as Scottish Labour's deputy leader 

Rowley released a statement following a Labour investigation into harassment claims.

Rowley: Deputy leader stepped down. PA

The deputy leader of the Scottish Labour Party has stepped down from his role.

Alex Rowley released a statement following the outcome of a Labour investigation into claims of harassment made against him.

He said: "Today, I have informed Richard Leonard that I do not intend to resume the role of deputy leader of the Scottish Labour Party.

"I am pleased the panel has discharged the case which I referred to them, but I am disappointed that they were unable fully to investigate - and I to have the opportunity to answer - the allegations, which relate to the acrimonious end to a relationship nearly five years ago.

"This means the only opportunity to do so would have been through the media and I am not prepared to cause that distress to my family.

"I am in politics to fight for social, political and economic change to improve the lives of working people. I will continue that work as a Labour MSP for the region of Mid Scotland and Fife."

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: "Following on from Alex Rowley's decision to resign from the position of deputy leader of the Scottish Labour Party, I have asked Lesley Laird to assume the position on an interim basis.

"I have spoken to Alex and for the sake of his family he has decided to step down from this important role.

"He informs me that it is a decision he made some time ago. He is a loyal and experienced member of the Labour Group in the Scottish Parliament and will continue to play a part in rebuilding the Labour Party in Scotland."

