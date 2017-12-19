  • STV
  • MySTV

Dugdale did not want role in my top team, says Leonard

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The Scottish Labour leader met all of his MSPs individually before making announcement.

Labour: Richard Leonard replaced Kezia Dugdale as Scottish Labour leader.
Labour: Richard Leonard replaced Kezia Dugdale as Scottish Labour leader. PA

Kezia Dugdale did not want to be part of Labour's frontbench team at Holyrood, according to the party's new leader.

Richard Leonard made the comments as he appointed his shadow Cabinet three weeks after being elected as Dugdale's replacement by the party.

Leonard said neither Dugdale nor Alex Rowley, who resigned as deputy leader on Saturday, wanted to be part of the frontbench team.

Notable appointments include Neil Findlay as Brexit spokesman, Elaine Smith as party spokeswoman on inequality and Monica Lennon as shadow social security secretary.

All three were supporters of Leonard during his bid for the leadership.

Scottish Labour's new frontbench team:

  • Leader: Richard Leonard.
  • Shadow Scottish secretary and interim deputy leader: Lesley Laird.
  • Parliamentary business manager and women and equality spokesperson: Rhoda Grant. 
  • Shadow finance and constitution secretary: James Kelly.
  • Shadow economy secretary: Jackie Baillie.
  • Shadow Brexit secretary  and head of campaigns and party engagement: Neil Findlay.
  • Shadow education secretary: Iain Gray.
  • Shadow health and sport secretary: Anas Sarwar.
  • Shadow environment, climate change and land reform secretary: Claudia Beamish.
  • Shadow secretary for eradication of poverty and inequality: Elaine Smith.
  • Shadow communities, social Security and equalities secretary: Monica Lennon 
  • Shadow justice secretary: Daniel Johnson.
  • Shadow culture, tourism and external affairs secretary: Claire Baker.
  • Shadow rural economy and connectivity secretary: Colin Smyth.

Speaking at the announcement of his team, Leonard said: "I met with both Alex and Kezia and we decided that they did not want to play a frontline role at this time in the Labour Party."

He added: "I'm delighted with the people who have agreed to serve in this shadow Cabinet. I think it's a strong team which brings together a blend of experience, skills and new energy.

"I think it will be a great team to advocate a strong Scottish Labour message."

Every Labour MSP met Leonard during the last three weeks to discuss the appointment of the shadow cabinet and the party's future.

When asked about the meeting with Leonard, a source close to Dugdale told STV News: "Kez made it abundantly clear that she remains very concerned about the party's direction on Brexit and today's appointments confirm she's right to be."

Dugdale surprisingly resigned from the top job in September and shocked fellow Labour MSPs when she went on to star in STV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! reality show without getting prior approval from the party.

The 36-year-old avoided being suspended from the party but received a formal warning upon her return to Holyrood from Australia.

https://stv.tv/news/entertainment/1403140-kez-watch-ex-scottish-labour-leader-drinks-bull-s-penis/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.