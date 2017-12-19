Dugdale did not want role in my top team, says Leonard

The Scottish Labour leader met all of his MSPs individually before making announcement.

Labour: Richard Leonard replaced Kezia Dugdale as Scottish Labour leader. PA

Kezia Dugdale did not want to be part of Labour's frontbench team at Holyrood, according to the party's new leader.

Richard Leonard made the comments as he appointed his shadow Cabinet three weeks after being elected as Dugdale's replacement by the party.

Leonard said neither Dugdale nor Alex Rowley, who resigned as deputy leader on Saturday, wanted to be part of the frontbench team.

Notable appointments include Neil Findlay as Brexit spokesman, Elaine Smith as party spokeswoman on inequality and Monica Lennon as shadow social security secretary.

All three were supporters of Leonard during his bid for the leadership.

Scottish Labour's new frontbench team:

Leader: Richard Leonard.

Shadow Scottish secretary and interim deputy leader: Lesley Laird.

Parliamentary business manager and women and equality spokesperson: Rhoda Grant.

Shadow finance and constitution secretary: James Kelly.

Shadow economy secretary: Jackie Baillie.

Shadow Brexit secretary and head of campaigns and party engagement: Neil Findlay.

Shadow education secretary: Iain Gray.

Shadow health and sport secretary: Anas Sarwar.

Shadow environment, climate change and land reform secretary: Claudia Beamish.

Shadow secretary for eradication of poverty and inequality: Elaine Smith.

Shadow communities, social Security and equalities secretary: Monica Lennon

Shadow justice secretary: Daniel Johnson.

Shadow culture, tourism and external affairs secretary: Claire Baker.

Shadow rural economy and connectivity secretary: Colin Smyth.

Speaking at the announcement of his team, Leonard said: "I met with both Alex and Kezia and we decided that they did not want to play a frontline role at this time in the Labour Party."

He added: "I'm delighted with the people who have agreed to serve in this shadow Cabinet. I think it's a strong team which brings together a blend of experience, skills and new energy.

"I think it will be a great team to advocate a strong Scottish Labour message."

Every Labour MSP met Leonard during the last three weeks to discuss the appointment of the shadow cabinet and the party's future.

When asked about the meeting with Leonard, a source close to Dugdale told STV News: "Kez made it abundantly clear that she remains very concerned about the party's direction on Brexit and today's appointments confirm she's right to be."

Dugdale surprisingly resigned from the top job in September and shocked fellow Labour MSPs when she went on to star in STV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! reality show without getting prior approval from the party.

The 36-year-old avoided being suspended from the party but received a formal warning upon her return to Holyrood from Australia.

