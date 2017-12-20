A&E target 'leads to surge in needless child admissions'

The number has risen by almost 50% in 13 years, according to Aberdeen University research.

NHS Scotland: The study look at A&E admissions during a 13-year period. Peter Byrne / PA

A Scottish Government waiting time target has led to a surge in children being needlessly admitted to accident and emergency (A&E) departments, a study has found.

Researchers from Aberdeen University say the number of children being admitted to the departments has gone up by almost 50% over 13 years.

Despite the substantial growth in admissions, no evidence was found of any similar rise in the number of youngsters falling seriously ill during the same period of time.

The researchers blamed the Scottish Government's target of ensuring all patients are admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours of arriving at an A&E department.

NHS Scotland has struggled to meet the target and the number of patients waiting beyond the target time has grown considerably this month.

The researchers said the target has led to children being needlessly admitted to A&E as medical staff are unable to spend more time observing the patient before making a decision.

Consultant paediatrician at Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital, Professor Steve Turner, said: "If you go into an emergency department, within four hours a decision has to be made - do we admit or do we not admit them?

"In the old days, emergency departments would be able to observe children and decide whether they have to be admitted, now they have to decide quickly - they don't have the luxury of sitting and watching a child.

"If we can better educate parents with clear and easy-to-understand information they may have a clear understanding of when to ask for help and when not to."

He added: "Of course we don't want to put parents off contacting the doctor when they think something is wrong."

The study, published in the European Journal of Pediatrics, found the number of paediatric admissions increased 49% between 2000 and 2013.

During the same period, the number of those discharged on the same day surged by 186%.

The vast majority of the children who were later discharged during the same day were only given paracetamol and clear fluids, something which could have been done at home.

In response to the study, the Scottish Government's deputy chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith said: "The decision whether to admit or not is often not straightforward.

"The introduction of day assessment facilities on many children's wards has been a positive development that allows full assessment of children who are unwell in an appropriate, supportive environment for families and carers by staff who are familiar with this type of care.

"Some of these children will subsequently be discharged."

