  • STV
  • MySTV

Councils will receive 'fair settlement' despite cuts

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Derek Mackay estimates local authorities will need to make 'efficencies' of 3% a year.

Derek Mackay: The SNP MSP said 'efficiencies' will have to be made.
Derek Mackay: The SNP MSP said 'efficiencies' will have to be made. Andrew Milligan/ PA Archive/ PAmages

Councils will have to make cuts year-on-year if the draft Scottish Budget is passed by MSPs, the finance secretary has admitted.

Derek Mackay was grilled by Holyrood's local government committee on Wednesday following the publication of last week's draft devolved budget.

The SNP, who run the Scottish Government as a minority administration, are proposing a real terms cut to the funding given to the country's 32 local authorities for day-to-day spending on services.

The independent Scottish Parliament Information Centre forecast councils will receive a £157.3m cut in their revenues if the plans are approved unamended.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1404525-greens-put-150m-price-on-support-for-snp-s-budget/ | default

Mackay estimated the bodies will have to make "efficiencies" of around 3% annually but he insisted it is a "good deal" for them.

When pressed by Conservative MSP Graham Simpson on whether councils would have to make cuts, Mackay replied: "That's for local authorities to determine. It's my position local government has got a fair settlement and, as I say, it's far better than was forecast.

"I think the negotiations have gone well with Cosla [Convention of Scottish Local Authorities] in that they've raised a number of asks and I've been able to support them in that on particular pressure points."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1404455-at-a-glance-how-does-the-scottish-budget-affect-you/ | default

He added: "Will local authorities have to continue to make efficiencies? Yes they will, they actually have a target of approximately 3% every year.

"I have also recognised that these are challenging times for all our public services whilst expectations rise.

"But we as a government are proposing to use our tax powers to ensure that we can adequately resource our public services and local authorities also have that ability in relation to council tax."

As the SNP govern the country as a minority administration they must find support from at least one opposition party for the Budget to be passed.

The Scottish Greens, who are their most likely to do so, have already said they cannot support the plans as published.

Andy Wightman, the party's local government spokesman, said last week councils have for too long been forced to "accept crumbs from the table from the Scottish Government".

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1404429-scottish-budget-thousands-set-to-pay-more-income-tax/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.