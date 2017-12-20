Wild animals in travelling circuses banned in Scotland

Cross-party support for law first proposed ten years ago.

Wild: Animal charity welcomed the legislation (file pic).

The Scottish Parliament has passed a ban on the use of wild animals in travelling circuses.

MSPs unanimously backed the new law which environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham said shows the world Scotland does not tolerate the use of wild animals as a "spectacle".

She said the ban is a preventative measure on ethical grounds, given that such circuses "rarely visit" Scotland now.

She said: "It makes a clear statement to the world that the Scottish people respect the innate character of wild animals and will not tolerate their subjection to a nomadic lifestyle as a spectacle for entertainment."

Ms Cunningham said powers in the Wild Animals in Travelling Circuses (Scotland) Bill and associated guidelines will ensure the legislation is "robust" as well as "practical and easy to enforce".

Green environment spokesman Mark Ruskell said the ban was a "watershed moment", adding that he believed it is the first time ethical reasons have been used along with welfare evidence to effect change.

He said: "It sets an important precedent for anyone concerned about the rights of animals."

Mr Ruskell called for consideration of further action on using animals in other environments, included static circuses.

Labour's David Stewart said his party supported the ban, adding that evidence shows travelling circuses cannot meet the needs of wild animals as they are subjected to confinement, transportation and training.

He highlighted a Scottish Government public consultation in 2014 in which 98% of responses backed a ban.

The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats also supported the ban, which was first proposed a decade ago.

Libby Anderson, policy adviser for animal protection charity OneKind, said: "After years of campaigning by OneKind, I'm delighted that Scotland has become the first country in the UK to ban the use of wild animals in circuses.

"Today's historic announcement means that never again will we have to see lions, tigers and elephants suffering in cramped trucks, being made to perform tricks purely for people's entertainment."

