Damian Green resigns after material found on computer

There were allegations that porn was found on one of his parliamentary computers.

Damian Green has firmly denied that he looked at porn on the computer. PA

First Secretary of State, Damian Green has been sacked from government amid allegations that pornographic material was found on a Commons computer in 2008.

Mr Green was asked to resign for breaches of the ministerial code. In a letter to Theresa May he admitted to making "misleading" and "inaccurate" statements about the porn allegations.

The prime minister's de facto deputy had strongly denied claims that pornographic material was found on one of his parliamentary computers.

In a letter to Mrs May he spoke of his "regret" at being asked to resign from the government and apologised.

In her letter to Mr Green, Mrs May said she had "carefully considered" the findings of an investigation by Cabinet Secretary Sir Jeremy Heywood into statements Mr Green made on 4 and 11 November.

Damian Green was effectively Theresa May's deputy. PA

Mr Green wrote: "From the outset I have been clear that I did not download or view pornography on my Parliamentary computers.

"I accept that I should have been clear in my press statements that police lawyers talked to my lawyers in 2008 about the pornography on the computers, and that the police raised it with me in a subsequent phone call in 2013.

"I apologise that my statements were misleading on this point.

"The unfounded and deeply hurtful allegations that were being levelled at me were distressing both to me and my family and it is right that these are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police's professional standards department."