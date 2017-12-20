Calmac could win ferry contracts without tendering

Transport minister Humza Yousaf hopes to award the firm the Clyde and Hebrides contracts.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf has outlined plans to award Clyde and Hebrides ferry contracts to current operator Calmac without a tendering process.

Mr Yousaf said the plan is subject to satisfying EU rules on state aid and a legal exemption allowing public contracts to be awarded to in-house companies subject to strict regulations.

Government-contracted ferries are currently tendered under European law and public and private firms can bid, but unions representing ferry workers claim this pits the interests of staff and passengers against private companies looking for profit from vital routes.

In a statement at Holyrood, Mr Yousaf said: "It would be my intention to scrap future tendering processes and appoint the contract to Calmac directly."

He said the decision on whether to directly appoint or tender the Northern Isles ferry contract will be made by the spring to allow 18 months for a tendering process under the current contract operated by Serco Northlink, if required.

Mr Yousaf added that the paused tendering exercise on the Gourock-Dunoon service will now restart as soon as practical, since appointing it directly is not considered a "viable option" when considering future transport of vehicles on the route.

The minster said his ferry procurement policy review, originally expected to be completed by autumn 2017, would continue for further work on the governance arrangements required for a company owned by Scottish Ministers, such as Calmac, to be able to receive a direct award.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said it "is inconsistent to pursue direct award on the Clyde and Hebrides but not on the Northern Isles routes".

He added: "We do not believe that passengers and communities on Orkney and Shetland are implacably hostile to public sector ferries, particularly when 2018 fare cuts will be subsidised by the taxpayer."

